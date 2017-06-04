'The world has been silent on Syria for 6 years'

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, spoke to Arutz Sheva on Wednesday about the chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Idlib province, in which more than 100 people were killed.

"The Syrian air strike in Idlib is part of the campaign they launched to free the Idlib district from the rebels - and to transfer control there to Assad, and they did exactly the same thing in Aleppo. I assume the campaign will continue, with gas or without gas, to do everything to restore Assad’s control. Mercy is not one of Assad’s stronger traits, and it is doubtful whether it is a strong trait of the Russians."

The pictures are shocking and the world remains silent?

“The world has been silent for six years. There are 600,000 dead in Syria, of which half a million are civilians, children and women. Two and a half million people injured means eight million refugees inside Syria and another four million outside of Syria.

“There is hypocrisy in the world in general and in the Arab world in particular. It is astonishing to see how 19 out of 22 Arab countries have declared that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization, yet there is no dramatic and real move by these countries to stabilize the situation in Syria.”

As for Russia’s involvement in the fighting, Dichter said that "Russia's intention is that all of Syria will be under Assad's control. The attacks will continue. As far as Israel is concerned, the disturbing part of the story is the ability to use chemical weapons - whether it is sarin gas, mustard gas or chlorine gas. We have to be concerned about these capabilities and also about the intention and the realization of carrying out this in Syria.”

How much do the goings on in Syria affect Israel?

“These events are closer to Turkey than to Israel, but we must be vigilant and see what happens in and around the Golan Heights. When these types of capabilities approach the Golan Heights, it will be very worrying. Until then, we have to take care of these poor people from a humanitarian standpoint.”

Are there voices in Israel calling on the Israeli government to intervene in what is happening there?

“Not any sane voices that I know. Israel is not a country that has the ability and certainly not the responsibility to enter the war in Syria. Every move on our part to help the rebels will cause the fire to be directed to us. There is no reason for Israel to intervene. We are not a superpower like Russia or the United States, which it is their job [to intervene]. This is not an arena that Israel should enter.”