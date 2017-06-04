South Korea launches missile test of its own

South Korea successfully test-launched a missile on Thursday (local time) in response to North Korea’s missile test from a day earlier, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

According to the report, the 800-kilometer missile can reach anywhere in North Korea.

Defense officials in Seoul said the launch could send a warning to North Korea which “is continuing its nuclear and missile development prohibited by the international community”.

"There was a test firing recently of a Hyunmoo-type ballistic missile with a range of 800 km at the Anheung test site of the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) under the wing of the Defense Ministry. It's assessed that it was successful,” one official told Yonhap.

Defense Minister Han Min-koo inspected the test, according to the report.

If deployed, the new missile would cover all of North Korea even when fired from the southern region of South Korea, the officials said.

News of the South Korean test comes 24 hours after North Korea test fired a ballistic missile from its launch site at Sinpo, a port city on North Korea's east coast.

The launch came just ahead of a summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping this week. The two leaders are likely to discuss adding more pressure on the North to drop its arms development.

The launch was the latest in a series of provocations from North Korea. The country tested a powerful new rocket engine in mid-March. The test was hailed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un as a "new birth" for the nation's rocket industry.

Officials subsequently said North Korea had conducted another ballistic missile engine test, this time testing engine technology could possibly be used in an eventual intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).