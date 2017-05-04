Trump: Syria is now my responsibility

Trump speaks at press briefing with King of Jordan about chemical weapons attack in Syria, says US and allies will respond to attack.

US President Donald Trump condemned on Wednesday the chemical weapons attack in the Idlib province of Syria on Tuesday.

As he welcomed the King of Jordan Abdullah II to the White House, Trump called the attack a “horrible thing, unspeakable,” and “a terrible affront to humanity.”

“These are very troubled times in the Middle East,” he said.

“These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated,” Trump said. “The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this horrific attack.”

Asked whether he was forming a new policy towards Syria, Trump told reporters, “you’ll see.”

King Abdullah said that the chemical weapons attack crossed the “threshold of inhumanity and savagery” and that he fully supports Trump on the matter.

Trump said that the attack had a "big impact" on him, adding that "it's already happened that my attitude towards Assad and Syria has changed very much."

He said that he does not want to reveal his plans for how to respond to the attack, as doing so would allow the Assad regime and terrorist organizations such as ISIS to prepare. According to Trump, one of the mistakes the Obama Administration made while pursuing military action in the Middle East was revealing what it intended to do to its targets beforehand, making those military actions more complicated than they needed to be.

"It (Syria) is now my responsibility," he declared.

On Tuesday, The White House blamed the Obama administration for creating conditions enabling the attack.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a briefing that "These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the last administration's weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing."