Farmers from Gush Katif to receive greater compensation

Jerusalem District Court rules that former farmers of Gush Katif are entitled to compensation according to current property values.

Farmers expelled from Gush Katif can demand additional compensation above that which they already received from the State, according to a precedent-setting ruling of the Jerusalem District Court.

Up until now, farmers have received compensation in accordance with the value of agricultural facilities at the time of the eviction of Gush Katif in 2005, but the district court judges ruled that the State must compensate the farmers according to the current value of the properties.

Judges Nava Ben-Or, Ram Winograd, and Arnon Darel instructed to “make the calculations required by our ruling...within a short period of time.”

Yisrael Hayom reported that that the petition was submitted by Assaf and Adi Asis, a father and son, for agricultural facilities they were forced to abandon when they were evicted from their homes.

Attorney Elon Essar, representing the plaintiffs, told the paper that “we’re talking about a precedent-setting ruling that clarifies yet again to the State that the way it is compensating the evictees of Gush Katif is faulty and lacking.”

“It is troubling that in 2017, 12 years after the Disengagement, courts are forced to continue to dictate the proper path for compensation. Even more troubling is that, by all appearances, unless the Minister of Agriculture deals with the issue directly, Gush Katif evictees will have to be dragged on in court before the special committee for many years to come,” he said, adding, “we hope that the State will take these things to heart and finish dealing with unresolved requests as soon as possible, instead of maintaining a system that costs the taxpayer tens of millions.”