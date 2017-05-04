'Israel hasn't turned its back on the Syrians'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) spoke on Wednesday about Syria at the Foreign Ministry's pre-Pesach gathering.

According to Hotovely, Israel acted correctly in the past six years by choosing not to get militarily involved in the Syrian conflict.

"The situation in Syria requires us to get involved politically," she said. "We can work together with our international partners in order to stop the slaughter.

"Israel does not turn its back on injured Syrians. We have treated and we will continue to treat injured Syrian children in Israeli hospitals.

"In every generation, a person must see himself as having personally left Egypt," she added, quoting the Pesach (Passover) Haggadah. "This means that in every generation, we must fight that which does not allow people to live free lives.

"History has shown us that the Middle East does not know how to respect agreements or an international coalition, unless the coalition knows how to properly enforce its rules," Hotovely said, referring to the various ceasefires the international community hsa attempted to force on Syria.

"New winds are blowing, especially Israeli Prime Minister Binaymin Netanyahu's renewed relationship with Nicaragua. These new winds are beginning to show us where it is dangerous for us, where those who hate us are competing. They are showing us how to protect the only democracy in the Middle East.

"These new winds are blowing because the understanding is that we have a competition between good and bad. We need to protect our country, the Middle East's only democracy."