'Likud has become nationalist; religious have no representation'

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon criticized the Likud party and its leader, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Radio 103 FM, Ya'alon said that "there is no doubt that there is a lack of leadership at the moment. The Likud party has switched from being a national movement to being a nationalist movement."

According to him, Netanyahu should resign in light of the investigations against him. "In a normal political culture, people resign even before they get indicted.

"Someone was careful to immunize Netanyahu in the past and passed a law that the prime minister can continue to serve even after an indictment is filed. I think the question is first of all public rather than legal. Unfortunately, the State of Israel is corrupt," said the former defense minister. "There is a politics of survival here that leads us towards the abyss."

The former Chief of Staff did not rule out coalition cooperation with Yair Lapid. "The debate between right and left in Israel has become a debate over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and I hear people in the Labor party who understand that an agreement is problematic right now, and therefore there is something to talk with them about.

"Besides, since I resigned, I discovered that even in the national religious public, which is mostly sane and not radical, its representation in the Knesset does not really represent it; there is dissatisfaction with how the Likud looks," Ya'alon said.