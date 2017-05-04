Falling tree kills woman





A 65-year-old woman was killed on Wednesday morning after a tree fell on her on Hameyasdim St. in Kfar Saba.

The tree collapsed onto the victim, who was walking in the street, and onto two empty cars parked near her.

A 60-year-old man who was standing at the scene received treatment for shock.

Magen David Adom paramedics administered first aid to the woman, who was in critical condition, and transferred her to Meir Hospital. However, upon her arrival, hospital doctors were forced to declare her death.

Senior MDA paramedic Avi Yulin said, "This was a huge tree, and when it collapsed, it injured a pedestrian and two empty cars.

"Civilians who witnessed the incident extracted the woman from beneath the tree, and found her to be unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury. She did not have a pulse and was no breathing.

"Together with a doctor who happened to be at the scene, we administered first aid and took the victim as quickly as possible to he hospital, all the while doing CPR on her. A 60-year-old man who was driving close to the scene suffered from shock."