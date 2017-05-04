Summer comes to Israel with higher-than-usual temperatures

After a bout of colder, rainier weather, Wednesday will see a significant rise in temperature and drop in humidity, making the day hotter than seasonal average and bringing most of the country to heat wave-like weather.

During the morning hours, strong easterly winds will blow in Israel's north and center. The north may suffer from excess pollution and a dust storm.

Wednesday night is expected to be clear or partly cloudy, and visibility along the coast may be limited.

Thursday is expected to be clear, and temperatures will drop in the lowlands and along the coast. However, in other areas of Israel the weather will be warmer than usual, and the south of the country may suffer a dust storm.

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a significant drop in temperature, making the day slightly colder than usual for the season. Light rains may fall in Israel's north.

Shabbat (Saturday) will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures, especially in Israel's south.