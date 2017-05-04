2 killed in Sharon collision

Emergency teams extract two men from crushed vehicle, declare both dead at the scene.

A private car and a tractor collided at the Pardesiya Junction on Route 4, in the Sharon region.

Rescue forces arrived on the scene, but after extracting the victims from heir vehicles they were forced to declare both men, aged 24 and 28, dead.

One of the victims died on the spot. The other was critically injured and the emergency team attempted to administer first aid, but were unsuccessful and were eventually forced to declare him dead.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident or the victims' death.

Israel Police are investigating.

Magen David Adom paramedic Inbal Gilbar said, "This was a horrific accident, in which a private vehicle collided with a tractor. The man in the vehicle was completely crushed, and we found two men aged 24 and 28 unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.

"While the fire department worked to extract the victims, we attempted to administer first aid. However, after they were freed from the vehicle, we found we had no choice but to declare their deaths, which were caused by the severe injuries they sustained in the crash."