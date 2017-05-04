Brazil blasts 'illegal settlements'

Brazil blasts Israel's approval of new construction in Judea and Samaria, calls for creation of Palestinian state.

Brazil on Tuesday blasted Israel's approval of new construction in Judea and Samaria, AFP reported.

"The settlements are illegal and amount to an obstacle for the two-state solution and for a fair and lasting peace," said a statement from the foreign ministry in Brazil.

Brazil reiterated its position in favor of the creation of a Palestinian state so that "Israel and Palestine can live in peace and security."

Israel last week approved the construction of a new community in Judea and Samaria for the former residents of Amona who were evicted from their homes.

The move raised the ire of European countries such as Britain, France and Germany, all of which condemned Israel.

Brazil recognized “Palestine” in 2010 and recalled its ambassador from Israel in 2014 in protest at what it called "disproportionate" force used by the Jewish state in Gaza.

Most recently, there were tensions between the two countries when Brazil refused to accept Israel's choice of ambassador, Dani Dayan, due to his being a former leader of the Yesha Council, representing communities in Judea and Samaria.

Israel later nominated another ambassador,Yossi Shelley, and the two countries said the move was “the beginning of a new epoch in relations between the two nations.”