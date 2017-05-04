Haley: 'Every single month, UN bashes Israel'

Ambassador Nikki Haley says her biggest surprise is the anti-Israel bias at the UN, but notes things are changing.

Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, says the “biggest surprise” she has encountered so far is the constant anti-Israel bias at the UN.

"They're not talking about things we would care about. They're not talking about Syria. They're not talking about Iran. They're not talking about North Korea. What they are talking about is Israel,” Haley told Fox News in an interview aired Sunday.

“Every single month, for 10 years, they've been Israel bashing. And that was something that I just couldn't believe they put the time and energy into doing that, when we have so many threats around the world," she added.

At the same time, Haley pointed out that things have improved since she began her term as ambassador.

"It’s changing, and the tone is getting better. "And not only that, I think they're tired of me yelling at them about Israel bashing," she said.

Since being appointed as ambassador to the UN, Haley has several times stressed her commitment to ending the organization's anti-Israel bias.

Speaking at last week's AIPAC policy conference, Haley made it clear that “there's a new sheriff in town” and that “the days of Israel bashing are over”.

She previously gave a powerful speech at the Security Council, in which she blasted the UN for its obsession with Israel, criticizing the Security Council for focusing on Israel while ignoring other issues, such as Hezbollah, ISIS, and the Syrian civil war.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, praised Haley's work when asked by Fox News how he thinks she is doing.

“I think she's great. She comes with her values, her tools, and that's what we need at the UN, to bring the UN back to its core values,” said Danon.

“The UN is a good institution, but it was kidnapped by evil forces and I believe with Ambassador Haley, and my team, we can work together, and maybe, maybe change the UN and bring it back to what it should be," he hoped.