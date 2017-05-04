MK Hazan evicted from Breaking the Silence demonstration

Tensions rose Tuesday evening during a demonstration by the ultra-left wing Breaking the Silence organization and the Meretz party in Kiryat Ono.

MK Michal Rozin (Meretz), who came to support those demonstrating, said in a Channel 20 interview that the best kind of activity is to protest the "minister of censorship who shuts mouths, who utilized her influence with the National Lottery to cut funding to a library which was slated to include lectures by me and by Breaking the Silence."

"Before the festival of freedom we want to stop fifty years of injustice, of occupation. The injustice which has continued for fifty years, sending our kids to the 'occupied areas', sending them to do police work," said Rozin.

"We won't allow shutting mouths," claimed Rozin. "We are a democracy and in democracies people need to talk. We believe in the Zionist vision. We believe that we need to preserve a Jewish democratic state here."

At this point MK Oren Hazan (Likud) interrupted her.

"Don't you think you have exaggerated? Don't you realize that you are polluting the air? Polluting Israeli society? This pollution must be eradicated," he shouted. "This crime must be excised. You are hypocrites...serve in Assad's army, serve in the Hamas's army, why do you live here? Michal do you even understand what democracy is, what it means to be a Jew?"

"I came here to make them sweat," said Hazan after Rozin left the interview. He added, "Just like we removed them from the army and from schools, we will also place them outside the law." Later Hazan was evicted from the event and removed from the area by police.