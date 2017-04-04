The temple offerings: towards a better humanity

This week's pre-Passover edition of Temple Talk examines the disparity between Israel's observance of the glorious festival of Passover, and the eternal Torah's commandment of the Passover offering.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman discuss our disconnect from the Temple offerings in general and the Passover offering in particular, and offer some interesting insights into the psychology and goals of the korbonot service.

Passover is the Festival of Freedom and Nisan is the month of Redemption - Temple Talk wishes all our listeners a Passover of true freedom and redemption! Temple Talk will break for Passover and return on April 18.





