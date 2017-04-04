Poll: Likud-27, Yesh Atid-29

Channel 10 poll reveals Yesh Atid leading polls. If Gidon Saar were leading the Likud it would change the picture.

A Channel 10 poll released Tuesday evening reveals that if elections were to take place today, the Likud would receive 27 mandates while Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party would receive 29 seats.

According to the poll, if former education minister Gidon Saar, who announced on Monday his return to the Likud and to politics after a two-year hiatus, would be at the helm of the Likud, the two parties would both receive 29 seats.

Despite this poll, 68% of Likud voters stated that they would prefer Netanyahu to lead their party, while only 13% expressed a preference for Gidon Saar.

The other results of the poll predicted the Joint Arab List would receive 12 seats, Jewish Home-10 seats, the haredi UTJ party - 7 seats, Meretz- 7 seats and Shas, Yisrael Beitenu and Kulanu all with 6 seats.