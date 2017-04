ISIS says Donald Trump's rise to power sign of US 'demise'.

The ISIS terrorist organization issued its first statement Tuesday about the current US Administration since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

ISIS spokesman Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer said that the US "is being run by an idiot."

"You (the US) are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye," he added.

"There is no more evidence than (that) you being run by an idiot who does not know what Syria or Iraq or Islam is."