'Cabinet decision allows balanced' construction in Yesha

Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Galant(Kulanu)toured the communities of Elkana and Oranit Tuesday. During the course of his visit he attended the opening of the new regional council center at Elkana and met with Yesha leaders and communal leaders from the region for a pre-Pesach ceremony.

Galant announced at the event that the ministry had opened tenders this week in a broad range of communities. In all 2068 housing units have been initiated and the ministry sees this procedure as an important and strategic national goal.

Galant stressed that the Shiite buildup on Israel's northern border represents the most dangerous security threat for Israel. It is imperative that Israel coordinate its moves with the US over this issue.

Galant added that "for 2000 years Jews prayed to return to Zion. They dreamed of Jerusalem and Hevron, Judea and Samaria. It is good to return to the cradle of our nation's homeland. The security cabinet's decision to build within the communities and near the security fence allows the balanced and correct development of Judea and Samaria and I welcome this decision."

Yesha council head Avi Roeh welcomed Galant for his support of development in Judea and Samaria but also referred to cabinet restrictions on building. "Despite certain restrictions which were implemented at the latest cabinet meeting, we attach great importance to the fact that we have been given the opportunity to continue the planning and construction in our region. We are waiting expectantly for the decisions to be implemented on the ground and are certain that together with Minister Galant we will be able to promote our region."

The meeting was attended by regional council leaders from the Samaria region as well as by the head of the Amana development company Zeev Hever.