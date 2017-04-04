World Likud joins struggle against BDS

A new partnership has started between the World Likud Movement and the Lev HaOlam organization. In recent days, the World Likud Movement has called upon its members to join the fight against the boycott and BDS Movement by buying products from Judea and Samaria thus supporting small businesses owned by the Jewish pioneers there.

“Strengthening Judea and Samaria- Fighting the Boycott,” read the statement sent to World Likud members. “The World Likud asks you to fight the boycott movement against Israel. You can do so by purchasing Passover gifts for your loved ones in Israel and around the world from among the many excellent products from Judea and Samaria thus showing your support for Israel and taking an active part in the fight against the boycott.”

Activists from Lev HaOlam note that many World Likud members took up the call and joined other Lev HaOlam supporters by purchasing packages with products from Judea and Samaria.

Every month Lev HaOlam sends thousands of packages to Israel supporters around the world with products from Judea and Samaria. Among these many fine products are wine, dates, chocolate, honey, olive oil, lotions, fragrances, and other products made by Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria.

The World Likud Movement is a Zionist movement that connects between Likud members and chapters in Israel and the Diaspora. Yifat Ovadiah-Lusky, the head of the World Likud Movement,said, “The World Likud Movement works daily to advocate on behalf of Israel and the Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria. We are happy to stand together with them against the boycott. As we approach Passover, just as in every generation there are those who rise against the Jewish people and the State of Israel, so too this year. However, just as in the past, ‘the more they oppressed them, the more they shall multiply.’”

Lev HaOlam Founder attorney Nati Rom praised the World Likud Movement for joining the struggle against the boycott and added that “sadly anti-Semitism still exists in the world, only today it strikes through boycotts and the labelling of Jewish products. The most effective way to fight it is to make special efforts to purchase products from the heartland of Israel- Judea and Samaria."