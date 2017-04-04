Police cyber unit combat 'ransom money' software



The Israel Police cyber unit has opened a secure website, www.nomoreransom.gov.il, which will upgrade its intelligence and investigative capabilities in gathering information about cybercriminals and cybercrime that has been committed by criminals through infected software .

Israel Police have joined the international initiative established through the website www.nomoreransom.org, which operates today in 14 languages, including Hebrew, where keys can be found to extract files that have been locked by the same software, without the need to pay "Ransom money".

In recent years,cyber crime has increased by means of financial extortion on different networks with almost no risk of physical contact or proximity between criminal hackers and victim. Financial extortion has recently involved ransom software, whereby a computer is infected with software that encrypts the computer files, and in order to obtain a "key" for releasing the files, the victim is required to pay ransom money.

In order to deal with this global phenomenon, international cooperation to deal with these crimes and share information has been set up through international policing and public information sharing. Authorities gather intelligence and evidence and find cyber criminals with emphasis on developing and making "rescue keys" on-line to respond to hacker programs and infiltration around the world.



The site, www.nomoreransom.org, is now available in 14 languages ​​and contains 40 free decryption tools for extracting files that have been locked and encrypted with software that has been hacked by criminals and so far has given online assistance to more than 10,000 people.

The site is now available in Hebrew alongside other languages, including English, Dutch, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Finnish, German, Japanese, Korean, Slovenian, Spanish and Ukrainian.