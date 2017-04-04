Netanyahu: Strength will lead to peace

'At the end of the day, this will ensure our ability to make peace with our neighbors, because peace is not made with the weak.'

This morning, a special state ceremony took place in Tzrifin in central Israel during which the new name of the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center was introduced. The hospital will be renamed the Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center, after Israel's seventh Prime Minister.\

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, as well as Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, participated in the ceremony.

During the name-changing ceremony, the Prime Minister related the high professional standards of the Hospital to the role of Israel's strength in all areas, including Israel’s political life.

“The nurturing of our economic and technological, military and intelligence strength is what gives us the strength to develop political power and political growth unprecedented since the establishment of the State,” he said during a speech at the ceremony.

“I think that, at the end of the day, this is what will ensure our ability to achieve peace with the rest of our neighbors, because peace is not made with the weak, and it also doesn’t hold up for a minute if you don’t have the strength to maintain it,” he said.