Listen: How a cantor celebrates his engagement

Cantor Israel Nachman releases his debut single, 'Hashem Malach' in honor of his engagement.

Although only 23 years old, Israel Nachman has already successfully graduated from the Petah Tikva Cantorial Academy, studied under Dr. Mordechai Sobol and at the Israeli Opera Academy.

He has performed alongside the world's greatest cantors and stood under the baton of Maestro Eli Jaffe, Rafi Biton and more.

Last week, Israel Nachman celebrated his engagement to Naomi. In honor of this joyous occasion, his producer and personal Agent Yochai Kfir produced his debut single: "Hashem Malach" composed by Moshe Koussevitzky, Musically produced and arranged by Ofir Sobol and conducted by Dr. Mordechai Sobol.

He performs frequently across Europe, from Warsaw and Krakow in Poland to Monaco on the French Riviera.

He is fluent in English, Hebrew, French and Yiddish and currently serves as Cantor at the Tel Aviv International Synagogue (TAIS - Temple Beth El).