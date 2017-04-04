German man imprisoned on terror charges

German man sent to life in prison for attempted attack on a train station and attempted murder of leader of anti-Muslim party.

A court on Monday sentenced a German man to life in prison for an attempted bomb attack on a train station in 2012, attempted murder of the leader of an anti-Muslim party and for founding a terrorist organization, Reuters reported.

The man, Marco G., shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as he entered the courtroom, according to the report.

Three others were convicted in the same case, a German, a German-Turkish citizen and an Albanian. They received prison sentences of between 9-1/2 years and 12 years for membership of the terrorist group and for the plan to kill Markus Beisicht, head of the anti-Muslim Pro NRW.

"The court has sentenced the main suspect to life in prison for attempted murder, attempted explosives attack, the founding of and membership in a terrorist organization and the attempted murder of the head of 'Pro NRW'," said Peter Schuetz, spokesman for Duesseldorf's higher regional court.

The court did not name the terrorist organization but said in a statement that Marco G. had tried on December 10, 2012 to detonate a homemade bomb hidden in a sports bag on a platform of Bonn's central train station.

The statement said the bomb could have killed many people but never went off because its detonator was damaged.

The court further said Marco G. had, along with the three other defendants, planned several other attacks, according to Reuters.

While the case deals with an incident that occurred in 2012,Germany has been under a high-threat terrorist alert following a series of attacks which hit the country in the past year.

In the first attack, a 17-year-old Afghani with an axe attacked passengers on a train in Wurzburg before being shot dead by security forces.

In the second incident, an attacker set off a bomb in a restaurant in Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 12 others.

Most recently, terrorist Anis Amri drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack.