'There are disagreements - but the coalition is stable'

Chairman of the Jewish Home faction MK Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli told Arutz Sheva that, despite disappointment caused by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s insistence on a two-state solution, the coalition is not in danger of collapsing.

“We thought that there was an opportunity here for a change in strategy, in coordination with the new US administration which is supportive of Israel. We thought it was an opportunity for new statements like sovereignty in Area C, or at least to start with Maale Adumim and Gush Etzion. Unfortunately, there was a giant opportunity missed here. We hoped that Netanyahu would retract the views he expressed in the Bar Ilan Speech and start a new dialogue - and that didn’t happen. After all, you can’t expect the US president to be a more right-wing nationalist than we are,” Mualem-Rafaeli said.

She said that the proof will be in the results. “The understandings reached are good ones, and we will wait to see whether the supreme planning committee convenes after Pesach and starts to build freely, including 2,000 units in Givat Hamatos and certainly Jerusalem, since there’s not even an argument about building there and they’re not waiting for anyone's permission.”

Mualem-Rafaeli emphasized that, despite the fundamental disagreements within its ranks, the coalition is still working well. “We never hid the disagreement about the Bar Ilan Speech. It’s not a secret, therefore I didn’t understand the reaction of the Likud. But we are part of the coalition and we voted for the agreements in the cabinet. We would prefer that they build in all of Judea and Samaria, but we’re living in a certain political reality.”