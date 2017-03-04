'We've neutralized the threat against the settlements'

MK Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home) praised the cancellation of Civil Administration demolition orders against four homes in the town of Psagot, saying that the newly-passed Regulation Law had effectively nullified the Damoclean sword of judicial petitions against Jewish towns across Judea and Samaria.

Earlier on Monday it was reported that four orders issued by the Civil Administration against homes in the town of Psagot, north of Jerusalem, had been cancelled as a result of the Regulation Law.

Passed two months ago, the Regulation Law stipulates that Jewish communities built in Judea and Samaria will enjoy the same legal protection from ownership claims as towns inside the Green Line. Any claim found to be valid will be compensated at 125% of the value of the land prior to improvements.

In addition to the four cancelled demolition orders in Psagot, an additional seven orders – five in Modiin Illit and two in Kochav Hashachar – are expected to be cancelled in the coming days.

Following the disclosure Monday of the cancellations, Mualem, one of the drafters of the Regulation Law claimed the decision to retract the orders marked a major victory for the settlement enterprise.

“The Regulation Law torpedoed the judicial processes started by radical left-wing groups against homes innocently built in Judea and Samaria, and clears the ground for future [building] projects,” said Mualem.

According to Mualem, left-wing NGOs have taken advantage of the Israeli judicial system to harm Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

“I’m happy that we’ve made a strategic change and succeeded in neutralizing the threat of petitions against thousands of homes in Judea and Samaria.”