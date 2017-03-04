Gaza explosion injures three terrorists

Three terrorists were injured on Monday in an explosion near Gaza's southern town of Rafah, Gaza's health ministry said.

The explosion is assumed to be the result of an accident at a terrorist training camp.

Arab news site Palinfo posted a picture showing smoke rising into the sky after the explosion.

The accident comes one day after Egypt destroyed two tunnels running from Gaza into Sinai.

Earlier on Monday, a human rights organization blamed Israel for not allowing its members to freely enter and leave Gaza. Though international human rights groups have accused "both sides" of committing war crimes, in fact the only steps taken are against Israel, with no sanctions placed at all on Hamas leadership.