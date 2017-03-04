Woman murdered in northern Israel

Woman in her mid 30s shot and killed while driving in the Galilee.

An Arab woman in her mid-30s was shot and killed Monday morning in the town of Rama in northern Israel.

Authorities say the victim was shot while she was driving. MDA paramedics who responded to the shooting declared the woman dead on the scene.

Police have opened an investigation into the shooting.

MDA paramedic Rabiya Ayoub described the scene of the shooting.

“When we reached the site [of the shooting], we saw a woman roughly 35-years old and was unconscious, suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. We performed a number of medical checks, but unfortunately we were forced to declare her death at the scene.”