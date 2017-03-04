'Human rights' group says Israel, Egypt blocking access to Gaza

'Human rights' group says members not allowed to enter Gaza, ignores terror threat to Israel.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday published a 47-page report accusing Israel of "systematically preventing researchers from entering Gaza" in order to investigate "abuse."

In their report, HRW claimed Israel has prevented their members from entering Gaza since 2008, making one exception in 2016.

They also said Egypt has prevented both HRW and the London-based "Amnesty International" group from entering Gaza since 2012.

Originally intended to be a sovereign country, Gaza has turned into a terror enclave in which the leadership abuses the people. Common people in Gaza have access to modern electricity for only 2-3 hours a day, while Hamas leadership enjoys 24/7 electric power.

In addition, monies given to Hamas and Gaza to further the development of infrastructure and medical facilities and provide humanitarian aid have gone towards building terror tunnels into Israel and buying rockets from Iran and North Korea.

In their report, HRW said Hamas failed to protect local human rights workers from retribution, and that the terror group sometimes arrested or harassed those who criticize it. In addition, the complete absence of foreign rights investigators limits the ability of local residents to document Hamas-perpetrated abuse.

Though international human rights groups have accused "both sides" of committing war crimes, in fact the only steps taken are against Israel, with no sanctions placed at all on Hamas leadership.

Human Rights Watch Israel and "Palestine" Advocacy Director Sari Bashi said, "If Israel wants the ICC prosecutor to take seriously its argument that its criminal investigations are adequate, a good first step would be to allow human rights researchers to bring relevant information to light.

"Impeding the work of human rights groups raises questions not just about the willingness of Israel’s military authorities to conduct genuine investigations, but also their ability to do so.

"Israel, Hamas and Egypt should change their policies to protect the vital work of human rights groups seeking to protect Palestinians and Israelis from abuses by the authorities and armed groups," Bashi concluded.

Israel has denied barring human rights groups from entering Gaza. In fact, over 1,000 people enter and exit Gaza each day for purposes including medical treatments, business, and academic studies.

"We coordinate the crossing of many human rights organizations," a spokesman said, adding that, "Hamas is causing a constant tension between the will to help the civilian Gaza residents and our duty to protect the citizens of Israel."