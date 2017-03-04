Where did the town of Kida disappear to?

Leftist US official says Israel forgot to put a town on its map.

New details are emerging about Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's meeting with US President Donald Trump's representative Jason Greenblatt.

Army Radio reported that during one meeting in the Prime Minister's Office, they pulled out maps of Israel and spoke about specific towns in order to explain to Greenblatt where they would put a new town for Amona's expellees.

White House National Security Council Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Israel, Egypt and the Levant Yael Lempert said, "The town of Kida isn't mentioned here - you've forgotten it."

Those who were in the room with her were stunned by her familiarity with the topic.

Lempert is a 43-year-old Jewish woman who began her current position during the last two years of the Obama administration. Prior to that, she served in Cairo, Baghdad, and Jerusalem, and was in Libya during the revolution and the end of Muammar Gaddafi's rule.

On Monday morning, Yediot Ahronot quoted right-wing sources as saying Lempert tried unsuccessfully to prevent Greenblatt from meeting with Judea and Samaria leaders Yossi Dagan and Oded Revivi.

Lempert's mother, Leslie Lempert, was active in human rights organizations in New York, and worked for years to advance Palestinian-Arabs' rights. Several years ago, Leslie married an Italian diplomat, and their wedding was held in the Italian embassy in Cairo.

During the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu told his ministers that even though the current building was not part of an agreement with the US, Trump would carefully oversee its execution.

Netanyahu also emphasized to his ministers that the Israeli government must build within the set limits and not attempt to exaggerate, since the US knows about every home built in Judea and Samaria.