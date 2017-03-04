Police find 'hit-and-run' driver

The car which rammed the teen

Israel Police found the driver who severely injured a 15-year-old in Saturday's hit-and-run accident.

On Monday morning, Israel Police found the car which rammed into the teen and arrested the driver.

The initial investigation showed the driver rammed into a pedestrian on his right and immediately escaped the scene. Findings from the scene of the accident match the car and the way it rammed into the pedestrian.

The 39-year-old driver, who is a resident of Beit Shemesh, was taken for questioning by the Jerusalem Traffic Department and will be brought to court.

His vehicle has been confiscated.