Young driver killed in car accident

A driver in his 20s was killed on Sunday night after his car rammed into boulders on the road connecting factories in Ramat Hovav (also known as Ne'ot Hovav).

Another youth was moderately wounded but still conscious, and suffered from severe injuries to several bodily systems.

Magen David Adom paramedics transferred the wounded youth to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

MDA paramedic Yigal Assayag said, "In the middle of the road was a car which was completely crushed, and beside laid an unconscious man in his 20s, who was not breathing and had no heartbeat. He had suffered a severe blow to his head.

"We performed a medical examination, but did not find any of his vital signs and we were forced to declare his death at the scene.

"An additional youth of about 23 was still sitting in the car, fully conscious. He suffered from damage to many of his systems. We administered first aid and took him to the hospital in moderate condition."

Earlier on Sunday night, a 17-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were moderately injured after their vehicle hit a wall on Yaffo Street in Tiberias.

MDA paramedics administered first aid and took the victims to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. One of them was severely injured and had suffered a blow to his head, was unconscious and required breathing assistance. The other victim was still conscious.