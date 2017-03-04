Is anyone exaggerating anti-Semitism reports in the US?

Tags:ILTV
Related Stories
- Israeli veterans use horses to combat PTSD
- Changing how medicine breaks down in the body
- Israeli tech helps protect your eyesight
- Arab League: Palestinian issue is main cause of Mideast strife
- Israel Air Force units head to Greece for drill
- Keep everyone in your business’ loop
- The road which will recharge electric vehicles
- Why is Intel purchasing this Israeli company?
- Israel team manager: We play with passion
- Tunisian authorities stop theft of rare Torah scroll