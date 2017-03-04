Abbas to visit Russia on May 11

PA chairman to visit Russia on May 11, discuss peace process with Putin.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas will visit Russia on May 11, the PA envoy to Moscow confirmed to the Russian news agency TASS.

"We can confirm Abbas’s visit to the Russian Federation on May 11," the envoy, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, said, adding, "The confirmation has been received from Russia as well."

Abbas and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to focus on the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, he added.

"The leaders of Russia and Palestine will discuss efforts needed to resume the peace talks between Palestine and Israel, taking into consideration the phone conversation of Trump and Abbas held in March," Nofal said, according to TASS.

Russia has expressed an interest in mediating Israel-PA peace talks which have been frozen since 2014.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said several months ago that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to host an Israeli-Palestinian summit to revive the talks.

Several days later, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Putin held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the peace process, among other things, though a Kremlin spokesman later clarified there was "nothing concrete" yet on a meeting between Abbas and Netanyahu.

Most recently, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said his country is waiting for Israeli and Palestinian Arab proposals on holding a direct meeting between Abbas and Netanyahu.

Nofal told TASS that Abbas is ready to meet Netanyahu at any time in Moscow "but Israel is not ready for this.”

Despite the envoy's claim, the PA continuously refuses direct negotiations with Israel and has instead chosen to impose preconditions on such talks.