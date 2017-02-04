'Netanyahu will not build any new settlements'

Hevron activist says PM will find excuses not to build new town approved by Cabinet for Amona residents. 'PM is persecuting settlers.'

The new town for the now-homeless residents of Amona will not be built, according to Baruch Marzel, a Land of Israel activist and Knesset candidate for the Otzma Yehudit party.

"I am willing to bet that Netanyahu will not establish any new settlement. I am very interested in seeing what his excuse [for not constructing the town for the residents] will be in the summer," Marzel told Arutz Sheva.

He accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of "persecuting the settlers" in light of the Prime Minister's decision to reduce construction in Judea and Samaria.

Last Thursday, the Security Cabinet approved the establishment of a new town for the evacuees of Amona in the area of ​​the Shilo Valley. After the cabinet meeting, a telephone survey was also held for the other ministers to approve the decision.

The residents of Amona welcomed the announcement that the Cabinet had approved the construction of the new town to end their homelessness.

"We are happy that our just struggle and adherence to the justice of our path has led to many achievements (the Regulation Law, the prevention of the destruction of thousands of homes, etc.), but the culmination of all this is the breakthrough in the establishment of a new community in Judea and Samaria, after more than 20 years in which none were established in Judea and Samaria. We pray that this will be the first of many new communities in Judea, Samaria and the entire country," they said.

The residents added, "We expect the government to immediately implement the Cabinet decision, so that we will enter the new homes in the new community this coming summer, and we will continue to be vigilant to ensure that this is indeed the case.”