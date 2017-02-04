'We'll know what the Cabinet decided when we see what they do'

YESHA Council Vice Chairman Yigal Delmoni spoke to Arutz Sheva about the Cabinet's decision to limit building in Judea and Samaria.

The YESHA Council is a council of Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria.

"The YESHA Council sees the Cabinet's decision as an end to the discussions about the building freeze in Judea and Samaria," Delmoni said. "The Cabinet decided there was no more building freeze, but set limits that we cannot agree to.

"Still, within these limits we can build new homes in Judea and Samaria. We want to hear the freeze has ended, but we also want to see proof on the ground that it has ended. In the areas of construction, planning, and marketing, we will discover what the Cabinet's true decision is.

"We are very happy that the Cabinet does not differentiate between building in the settlement blocs and building outside of them. US President Donald Trump's administration also did not bring up the subject.

"Today everyone realizes that Judea and Samaria are a part of Israel. I am not sure there is anyone in Israel who differentiates between in the settlement blocs and outside of them. Everyone considers Judea and Samaria to be one large unit.

"The government's decision will be tested on the ground. The Civil Administration's Construction Planning Department and the Binyamin Regional Council will need to approve building a new town near Shiloh and Shvut Rachel.

"I am sure that within a month and a half, we will be able to place mobile homes on the ground and transfer Amona's residents from the Ofra dormitory they are living in to their new homes. Later, we will also see permanent buildings built for Amona's expellees.

"I call on the entire nation of Israel to come on Pesach (Passover) and hike in Judea and Samaria. There are many cultural events and hiking trails for the entire family. We will soon publish a booklet with all of the planned events which will be held in Judea and Samaria.

"Leave the traffic jams and come for a trip in Judea and Samaria. Connect to your heritage and the natural beauty of our country."