'Hamas is known for its internal conflicts'

Defense Minister Liberman says Hamas should search for leader's killer among its own members.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke on Sunday about the operation in Gaza which eliminated Hamas leader Mazen Faqha last week.

"Hamas is known to have internal conflicts," Liberman said. "Let them look for the perpetrator among their own members."

"We're not looking for adventures."

Faqha was killed on March 24 by an anonymous gunman or several gunmen who shot him at short range near his home in Gaza. The shooter used a silencer, and shot four bullets, killing Faqha on the spot.

In response, Hamas leaders blamed Israel and said the terror organization will "defeat Israel in the end."

Israel has eliminated terrorist leaders by missiles targeted at them from the air after IDF Intelligence reports their exact whereabouts, generally outside their homes, but has not sent squads into Gaza to do so. Until Liberman's remarks, Israel had not commented on the accusations that it is responsible for Faqha's elimination.

Faqha received nine life sentences in 2003, after he was convicted of aiding a terror attack on an Egged bus near Tzfat, in which 9 Israelis were killed.

He was released in 2011 as part of the "Shalit deal," and returned to Gaza and his involvement in terror activities.