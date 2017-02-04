Bob Dylan finally receives his Nobel prize

Jewish-American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan on Saturday finally received his Nobel Literature prize, Reuters reported, citing a Swedish broadcaster.

According to the report, Dylan received his diploma and medal in a private ceremony in Stockholm away from the media storm the award has generated.

The Swedish Academy that hands out the Nobels said on Wednesday the media-shy singer-songwriter would get the prize in the "small and intimate setting" he requested while in the city on a two-concert tour.

Swedish TV channel SVT said Academy members confirmed it was handed over to Dylan on Saturday and that “it happened in great secrecy.”

Dylan's prize was first announced on October 13 “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

However, he failed at first to acknowledge the prize and the Swedish Academy also had trouble contacting Dylan to personally inform him of the award.

Dylan later announced he would not attend the ceremony “due to pre-existing commitments” and instead sent an acceptance speech to be read aloud at the ceremony.

Swedish Academy secretary Sara Danius said earlier this week that Dylan would not give the traditional Nobel lecture this weekend, but that a taped version would probably be sent later, according to Reuters.

In order to receive the 8 million Swedish crown ($900,000) prize, Dylan needs to give a lecture within six months of December 10.