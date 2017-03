Redemption from Egypt parallels Redemption from Exile. Interview with Rabbi Lazer Brody.

The month of Nissan has three names, and each one hints of Redemption. Our Egypt exile and our current exile are both destined to end in Nissan.

Who needs redemption? What's so bad about exile?

Plus: Rabbi Lazer Brody tells Judy about exile and redemption.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast