Watch: Amazing rescue from burning apartment

Firefighters in Brockton, Massachusetts risked their lives earlier this week to save Paul Mulloy, 82 - and everything is documented on video.

Mulloy was by himself in his apartment when a fire broke out in his kitchen. The flames quickly spread to the entire apartment. Paul stood on his porch in order to escape the flames; fortunately, a fire truck was already nearby and rushed to his aid. The firefighters extricated Paul just moments before the fire consumed his apartment entirely, lowering him on a ladder from the third floor.

He his suffering from severe third-degree burns on a third of his body and his hospitalized in intensive care.

His wife, Lois had been shopping when the fire broke out. The two are pensioners.

Their family members have established a fund for them to help them “rebuild their lives and pay for medical expenses.”

Four firefighters were injured during rescue.