Amb. Danon at UN: 'In the end, we will prevail'

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon spoke with Arutz Sheva following a special convention held at the UN against the BDS movement. The event saw thousands of supporters of Israel enter the UN complex.

“When I came to the UN, I decided that we are going to make a change in this organization, and we think today that we can be here and bring thousands of supporters of Israel to say very clearly: ‘we are here to fight the BDS movement, we are here to win. We are very happy that we have the support of Ambassador Nikki Haley who stood with us today, and I’m very optimistic.”

“I think it’s a tough place, a hostile place, but still we can have victories here in the UN,” Danon said.

When asked how the change of US administrations has affected Israel’s status in the UN, Danon noted that “last December, the Security Council adopted resolution 2334. It is a shameful, one-sided resolution. Today we are working with our allies to correct the damage this resolution caused, and I’m very optimistic about it - we can start to feel the changes here in the UN.”

Danon said that other ambassadors in the UN have said “they want to come to Israel, to learn about Israel, and they told me the fact that they saw 3,000 supporters coming into the UN, for them it’s something astonishing.”

“We are very proud, we are not afraid, and we will stand up against the bigots, the anti-Semites, and those who want to harm the Jewish people. And in the end, we shall prevail,” Danon concluded.