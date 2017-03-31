Report: Flynn offers to testify in exchange for immunity

Officials say Trump's former national security adviser offered to be interviewed in Russia probe in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, has told the FBI and congressional officials investigating the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia that he is willing to be interviewed in exchange for a grant of immunity from prosecution, officials with knowledge of the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

President Donald Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation last month, following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which included discussion of U.S. sanctions.

Flynn has reportedly made the offer to the FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees through his lawyer but has so far found no takers, the officials told The Wall Street Journal.

Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, declined to comment.

It wasn’t clear if Flynn had offered to talk about specific aspects of his time working for Trump, but the fact that he was seeking immunity suggested Flynn feels he may be in legal jeopardy following his brief stint as the national security adviser, one official said.

Flynn’s communications with Kislyak have been scrutinized by the FBI, which is examining whether Trump campaign personnel colluded with Russian officials who are alleged to have interfered with the presidential election. Russia has denied the allegations.

It was also discovered that Flynn was paid tens of thousands of dollars by three Russian companies, including the state-sponsored media network RT, for speeches he made shortly before he became a formal adviser to Trump’s campaign.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has previously said that Trump had asked Flynn to resign because of an “erosion of trust” and not because Flynn broke any laws.

He stressed the White House had reviewed the situation and determined that Flynn did not violate any laws during his call with the Russian ambassador.