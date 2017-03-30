Greek Holocaust memorial smashed

Vandals take a hammer to memorial commemorating 1,484 Jews from town of Kavala who were murdered in Nazi death camps.

A Holocaust memorial was vandalized in the town of Kavala in Greece Wednesday night, the Greek news site Ekathimerini reported.

The marble-coated memorial to the 1,484 Jews from Kavala who were murdered in Nazi death camps, which was erected a year ago, was reportedly smashed with a hammer.

“Every act of vandalism on a monument opens a new wound in regards to the history and culture of Kavala, a community that has always been open, always tolerant and respectful of other cultures and religions,” the municipal authority said in an announcement.

Kavala Mayor Dimitra Tsanaka visited the site Thursday morning to inspect the damage to the memorial. Afterwards she spoke with David Saltiel, the president of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece and condemned the act of vandalism.