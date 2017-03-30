'Cancer took Mom - and everything else we had'

We used to be a pretty normal family. Six boys, a mother, and a father. Then, we got the diagnosis.

For three years, we watched our mom suffer. She got thinner and thinner, spending more and more time in the hospital. We missed her. We knew she had cancer but we didn't really know what that meant. As she went in for more treatments, we had less and less around the house. Our clothes and food were simple. We couldn't afford the same things other kids had. Before each holiday, our dad seemed especially worried about buying what we needed.

Things were hard but we knew one day it would all be better. "One day, this will all be over," they told us. "Just one more treatment, and she'll be better."

"Everything's going to be okay."

But it wasn't ok. She didn't get better. And now she's gone.

We're sitting shiva now. We don't know what will be with the future. Cancer took away our mother, and it took away everything we have. Now we're so poor. What will we do this Pesach?

If you're reading this, please help us. I don't know how much more we can take.

Thank you.

Yisrael

