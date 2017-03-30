'Stop funding Palestinian terrorism'

Online video calls on EU citizens to put pressure on their elected officials to stop transferring money to finance terror against Israel.





The Friends of Judea and Samaria in the European Parliament held an inaugural conference this week. During the conference the pro-Israel group featured an educational video which will be distributed throughout Europe next week.

The video was produced by the Zionist Organization for Israel and by the Settlers of Samaria Committee, and reveals how the money of European taxpayers is used to fund terrorism against Israeli citizens.

The video clip is narrated by Shai Maimon, who was wounded in a shooting attack in which his friend ,Malachi Rosenfeld, was murdered two years ago while they were on their way to a basketball game.

"Your tax money is funding the murderers that killed my friend, Malachi, and who injured me," Maimon says in the video. "It is paying for their salaries and pensions."

"Would you give money to finance the terrorists who carried out the massacre in Bataclan in Paris or in the London Mtero, or maybe the Twin Towers in New York?"

The European Union and many European countries provide the Palestinian Authority with millions of dollars every year.

"I believe that the vast majority of European citizens are unaware that their money is used to finance terror and to destroy families like the Maimon family, the Shapira family and other families," said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council.

"This campaign will raise awareness among them to exert upwards pressure from European citizens on their elected representatives in the European Parliament and their governments," Dagan said.