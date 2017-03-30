Arab NGOs call on Hamas to reopen Gaza crossing

Hamas allows entry into Gaza, but bans those under the age of 45 from leaving.

Arab NGOs and rights groups on Thursday called on the Hamas regime in Gaza to reopen the only foot crossing into Israel, after the Islamist movement closed it following an assassination.

The 'Palestinian NGOs Network,' a coalition of more than 100 charities and rights groups, demanded the "lifting of restrictions and restrictive measures which violate human rights", a statement said.

"Security goals should not come at the expense of human rights," it added.

Hamas, which runs Gaza, shut the Erez crossing into Israel on Sunday after blaming the Jewish state for assassinating Mazen Faqha, 38, in his home last Friday.

On Monday, they reopened it for people going into Gaza, but people under the age of 45 are still largely prevented from leaving.

Reports said Hamas were looking for the alleged assassins, who they believe remain in Gaza.

Hamas said Faqha formed cells for their military wing in Judea and Samaria.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza for a decade, largely restricting residents from entering.

However, Israel grants hundreds of permits for medical, educational, business and other reasons each week.

Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008.