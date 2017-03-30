Hagadah Part 2: Chipazon-Rav Yitzchok Isaac Chover

The idea of Chipazon ("with speed you left Egypt"-Devarim 16:3) further elucidates the principle of Hashgacha (G-d's control of events) to which we have referred previously (see Part 1).



Namely G-d controls the world in two ways:The first is through Nature which comes through multiple steps. This is similar to a King here on earth who transmits his instructions to his prime minister and through the multiple steps in the chain of command the instructions eventually get carried out.



Lehavdil, G-d works in a similar way. At first the "Shefa" (G-d's sustaining light/energy) send instructions to maintain the universe. They are transmitted to the "Chayot" (4 Angels supporting G-d's chariot-the Merkava).The "Chayot" represent the essence of the world on earth.



They correspond to the 4 basic elements of the world we know- fire (energy), air (Gas), water (liquid), dust(mass/solid). Similarly they are the roots of the inanimate, plant life, animal life, and Man who has the capacity to speak. These also receive "Shefa" from the "Chayot" (ox, eagle, lion, and man). And just as our physical world consists of the above 4 elements so too do other worlds/universes as we shall explain. In actuality there are multiple intermediary steps.



From the "Chayot" which is in the world/universe of "Briah" the "Shefa" goes to the world of "Yetzirah" where the angels in charge of our world are located. Every nation has its "Sar" (Guardian Angel) who controls and sustains the people living there. But before it actually reaches the people here on earth the "Shefa" first goes through the planets and stars which are designated to transmit in a pinpoint fashion as it says "There is not even a single blade of grass that does not have a star group (Mazal) above it that stimulates it and commands it to grow" (Bereishit Rabba 10:6). And it is these planets and stars which transmit their light to our world.



These planets and stars transmit to each individual as it is written, "That Hashem, Your G-d divided them (stars and planets) amongst all the nations."(4:19) It is further written "And G-d took you and brought you forth out of the iron furnace of Egypt to be unto him His National Heir as you are this very day."(Devarim 4:20) This latter verse refers to the second type of Hashgacha-namely how G-d directs the world in a direct fashion without intermediate steps. This is similar to a King passing through his realm to be seen by his subjects and to deal with them directly to fulfill their needs. This type of "hands on" Hashgacha begins with the Exodus from Egypt and the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai.



As the Rabbis (Chazal) describe it (in the Medrash Song of Songs) that G-d ripped apart the 7 heavens (firmaments) and showed the Jewish People His Glory so that they had a true Revelation of the Shechinah (G-d's Presence) as it is written "And Hashem came down on Mount Sinai to the top of the mountain ; Hashem summoned Moses to the top of the mountain and Moses ascended." (Shemot 19:20). This direct revelation engendered the absolute eternal faith of the Children of Israel in the One G-d.



In summary (this is my understanding of the above translation of Rav Yitzcok Isaac Chover-ZT'L), the use of the term "Chipazon" (speed) attests to the direct involvement of G-d Himself in all His Glory to attend to the needs of the Jewish People. This is the ultimate form of Hasgacha (G-d's control of events). G-d bypassed his use of the Merkava (His Chariot) and the Angels on board. He acted like a King who walked through the streets of this world and attended to each and every Jew individually independent of his ministering angels.



This was unlike any other event in History up to that point. As was said in Part 1, "The foundation of Torah and Avodah is based upon the retelling of the Exodus from Egypt." This is indeed why we are commanded to do so. It is mind boggling that after a story of this magnitude that there are nations in the world today that want to destroy us.

Can't they see that G-d will always intervene and stop them. Obviously, they would rather forget. The retelling of the story of the Exodus from Egypt is not just to renew our own faith but to warn the world of G-d's controlling of events. G-d runs the world. Our enemies have been put on notice.