A military strategy of equality

1) Since the beginning of the IDF gender revolution, in which all positions have been opened to female soldiers even at the cost of a severe blow to national security, all in the name of a Golden Calf called Equality, many people, not only rabbis but also senior IDF officers in actice service and the reserves have tried to understand what is behind this madness.

Does the army not know that a woman's body mass fat percentage is 60% higher than that of a man's? That men's cardiovascular capacity is 30% higher? Whose aerobic capacity is 25% higher?

2) But the IDF casts aside all the physiological distinctions for the sake of imagined egalitarianism. The main thing is that we should appear avant-garde. Egalitarianism is stretched to the point of absurdity: Shared bathrooms - a twisted idea that, had it been proposed in the IDF five years ago, the one suggesting it would have been confined to a closed institution. Mixed-gender service in the suffocating, intimate space of a tank; the long sprawl of a male and a female soldier, bodies close, while trying to lay ambushes; joint naval courses that require total bodily exposure in a rubber dinghy at sea for long hours; night guard together in the pillbox, and the list goes on.

The absurdities sometimes come to crime: Female soldiers have contracted cervical infections, which doctors believe will remain permanently. The air force, which refrained from employing air crew members when they were pregnant, annihilated logic in the name of egalitarianism and are now allowing female air crew members to fly in a state of advanced pregnancy (week 25). But they confined them to the transport system, four hours a day, and only up to 8,000 feet, and they attached an air crewman to the pregnant pilot. Who cares that equality costs us resources? Who cares that equality does not contribute anything to the operational capabilities of the air force?

3) Standing behind this madness is no fleeting whim of Chief of Staff Eizenkot and/or our public relations Chief of Staff and IDF Spokesperson Motti Almoz, who are trying to market equality as an international success story. After all, Golani Corps Eizenkot understands what every basic trainee understands, that a female soldier can not be expected to be as violent as a vicious Rottweiler, with a knife between her teeth and murder in her eyes, even if they paint camouflage on her face and equip her with a new Commando Tavor or Micro-Tavor X-95.

So what motivates them? Beyond the line of logic and reason, there stand seven words that purport to change the act of Creation: "From women to gender - the conceptual basis". The document bearing this title, which was placed on the Chief of Staff's desk and turned into a systematic teaching and an ideological and strategic basis for the revolution, contains a lot of bla bla, but also contains hidden an international discovery worthy of the Nobel Prize for Foolery: "Viewing humanity as divided into two groups is not accurate, fixing human beings into unsuitable patterns constitutes an incorrect and inefficient basis for extracting human resources ... The biological gender of humans does not necessarily determine their competence and ability to perform any function, but rather their talents, skills, and characteristics." Brave new world.

Thus, in pseudo-academic formulations, which express a contemporary, seemingly postmodern approach, as if there really are no differences between a man and a woman (except for certain very negligible organs, what else?), the document that was born in sin in the school of the Women's Affairs advisor to the Chief of Staff contains inanities, blatherings, and musings - all in the spirit of absolute equality. The day will soon come when all this garbage will be thrown, like many other ideologies-in-exile, into the dustbin of attempts to change nature.

4) In order to remove any doubt, it is emphasized that there are special functions that female soldiers carry out at a quality level, which are superb: The use of radar (Keshet), sensitive intelligence functions in the 8200 Intel Unit, sitting in front of screens intended to expose hostile incidents in advance, and more.

And so it is outside of the IDF. This is not a case of imprisonment of women in ghettos. Many women are now studying Torah and the sciences. In synagogues women are invited to deliver a Torah lesson on Shabbat. In a well-known synagogue in Jerusalem, completely Orthodox, a woman says a fascinating Torah sermon before the Mussaf prayer. Not everyone will like it, but that is the trend. That's how they serve G-d.

No one denies woman's high mental abilities. But this has nothing to do with the IDF's futile effort to equalize the physiological characteristics of the two sexes. The last one who tried to build a wo/man without a sexual identity was the Maharal of Prague. But what came out for him? - Golem.

5) Behind the fear of many good people - from nationalist and haredi rabbis to purely secular parents - from the move to turn the best units into a women's corps, stands authentic civic responsibility: First for the security of the State, but also for the sons and daughters who sacrifice their lives for the protection of the people and the State. The new recruits bring with them the excellent education they received at home and in the education system, but hormones also break loose.

The army, at some stage, will have to decide whether it provides security or equality; Whether it prefers religious recruits who don't touch girls, or female soldiers whose contribution is inferior in the battlefield. There is no "both." There is only either/or.