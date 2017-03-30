Resist all construction restrictions

Israel Lobby chiefs appeal to PM, ministers ahead of cabinet meeting this evening, demanding they not agree to restrict building to blocs.

The heads of the Knesset Eretz Israel Lobby, MK Yoav Kish (Likud) and MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the ministers of the political and security cabinet, ahead of this evening's cabinet meeting.

In the letter which was sent a few minutes ago, the heads of the lobby stress that they expect cabinet ministers to respond negatively to any proposal coming from the Trump Administration that includes a restriction on building in Judea and Samaria.

"The freeze is illegitimate, not even 'in the meantime' or as an 'interim stage', and certainly no freeze or construction restrictions outside the blocs," the letter said.

"The bloc plan is the plan of the Palestinian State and there is no justification for a right-wing government to accept it, either temporarily or partially," the heads of the lobby say.

The heads of the lobby add in their letter that they are concerned about reports of an "Amona in exchange for Blocs" proposal: "Once the Amona agreement was signed by government representatives, it became a done deal and a fait accompli, and there is no place to doubt the obligation to honor it or to put it to vote as part of a deal."