'Today, Rivlin wouldn't get into the Likud'

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon, who earlier this month officially left the Likud party as he prepares to form a new party, on Wednesday addressed his political future in an interview with Kol Chai radio.

In his remarks, Ya’alon criticized the Likud, claiming it has become more extreme since he first joined the party in 2009.

"I do not regret joining the Likud movement. In the Likud movement that I joined in 2009, respecting the rule of law went without saying. What has happened since then is that if today President Reuven Rivlin would run in the Likud primaries, he would not get in. There is erosion in what is supposed to be a Jewish and democratic state,” he claimed.

"I set out on a new path, I’m establishing a political force of my own. There are excellent people who intend to join me in being elected to the Knesset. I meet people once, twice and three times a day. I have no newspaper or TV channel. My way to meet people is to do so face-to-face," he continued.

Several recent polls have found that Ya’alon’s new party would not pass the electoral threshold.

In Wednesday’s interview, Ya’alon referred to the stalled peace talks with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and opined that the Sunni Arab world was uninterested in assisting in the efforts to reach an agreement.

"The Sunni Arab camp is in the same boat as us, as a result of the reality in the Middle East. There were attempts [to start talks], one of which was exposed - the meeting in Aqaba. I do not see them willing to invest in this conflict. They are disappointed with [PA chairman] Abbas, the Saudis have not invested even one dollar in the Palestinians. The Qataris are the only ones who invest. Another reason is that the ones who created the Palestinian problem are the Arabs who directed weapons against us,” he said.

"The ones who consistently refuse to even reach a territorial compromise with us are the Arabs, and that is also true for Camp David, when Arafat started the Al-Aqsa Intifada as a means of evading a decision," continued Ya’alon.

“When I was in the government, Abbas evaded a solution too. Even when we were willing to make concessions, what did he do? He slammed the door in our faces. In March 2014 he came to the White House. We were ready to continue the negotiations within the American framework, but he refused. We have to make decisions about our interests...I do not agree with those who say ‘let’s annex Area C and build on every hill.’ I’m against a bi-national state,” he added.