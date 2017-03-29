Rediscovering our lost connection to the holy temple

Welcome to the glorious month of Nisan, month of the Redemption.

This week's edition of Temple Talk is basking in the radiance of Rosh Chodesh Nisan, first day of the first of the months (Exodus 12). Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman recount the wonders and spiritual potential of this month, and examine its serendipitous confluence with the Book of Leviticus which we begin reading this Shabbat.

Our hosts have lots to say about Vayikra and the Temple offerings, so misunderstood and maligned.





Click here to download the podcast