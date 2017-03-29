'Coalition with Lapid and haredi parties cannot be ruled out'

MK Menachem-Eliezer Moses (UTJ) slammed the members of the extremist haredi group the Jerusalem Faction Wednesday for the protest rally which was held in Jerusalem Tuesday night.

He said that he heard protesters chanting: "We overcame Hitler and the Inquisition. We will overcome you as well."

"Do not repeat it, I cannot stand to hear it, just as I cannot stand to see the burning garbage cans at 2-3 in the morning," Moses said in an interview with Radio South. "The haredi mainstream hears the calls of the gedolei haTorah (giants of Torah), and that is what obligates them."

"Of course, if you see in the pictures, you see, unfortunately, these young punks who go and say [these horrible things] and whatever comes next [into their heads]. To destroy and to burn is not our way.

Moses addressed the possibility that the haredi parties in the Knesset may be required to sit in the same coalition as Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party. "I do not rule it out. In politics, you never rule anyone out. In politics we have to sit down and discuss what our plans are and what our basic principles are, and whether it is possible to join [the Coalition] with those principles or not."

MK Moses' position is not shared by all UTJ members. Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has stated that he would never serve in the same government as Lapid.