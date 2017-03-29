Netanyahu, Kahlon still working to end coalition crisis

PM Netanyahu meets Finance Minister in attempt to hammer out agreement on broadcasting authority to end ongoing coalition crisis.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) met on Wednesday to discuss the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation and attempt to work out a solution.

This is Netanyahu and Kahlon's fourth meeting in the past few days. On Tuesday night, the two sat with all of their office personnel but did not manage to come to an agreement.

Hundreds of Israel Broadcasting Authority workers protested on Tuesday night outside the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, blocking the building's entrance for a short time.

MK Yoav Kish (Likud) estimated that the chance of new elections would keep dropping, since Netanyahu and Kahlon are holding direct talks. He also said he expected the two to come to an agreement.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) said Netanyahu would pay a hefty price if he caused elections.

"If we go to elections just because of Kahlon's ego issues, it will be sad and it will be a shame," he said. "I am sure that if there will be such stupid and extraneous elections, both of the responsible parties - Kahlon and Netanyahu - will pay a very heavy price.

"It might do good for us, though, in the Jewish Home," he added.

he coalition crisis is a result of Kahlon's insistence on closing the existing Israel Broadcasting Authority and creating the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation to take its place.

Previously, Netanyahu had promised to support the creation of the IPBC. However, after he listened to IBA employees last week, Netanyahu changed his mind and decided to recant his support for the IPBC.